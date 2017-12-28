Phar Rangers President Nana Yaw Amponsah urges clubs to take up business modules of operation

The President of Division One League side Phar Rangers FC, Nana Yaw Amponsah has urged club owners and administrators to take up business modules of operation in running their clubs, insisting the game is no more about recreation.

Nana Yaw Amponsah who believes in the business side of football and has been encouraging others to emulate him believes branding is key to the success story of every club.

The top sports legal luminary is urging club owners and football administrators in the country to employ workable business modules in their approach to managing their clubs.

Speaking in an interview with UTV, Nana Yaw Amponsah noted that, “We have to be running football as a business. Many administrators run football as a second-choice job so even if it doesn’t go well, they care less about it.

“They are just into football for entertainment” he said.

The young administrator confidently said he has benefited from football and believes that if well packaged, clubs in particular and the country at large stand to benefit.

“I know how to run football as a business. I’ve benefited from it, so I want other clubs to understand that if it’s run well, we will reap the benefit from it. Those times that we used football for recreation is [archaic]” he stated.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

