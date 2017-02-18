Phil Ofosu-Ayeh scores first-ever goal for Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh scored his first ever goal for Eintracht Braunschweig on Friday as the German Bundesliga II side drew 1-1 at home with Erzgebirge Aue.

The 25-year-old right back gave his side the lead on ten minutes at the Eintracht-Stadion.

But Dima Nazarov scored the equalizing goal with spot-kick in the 57th minute.

Ofosu-Ayeh was making his tenth league appearance for Eintracht Braunschweig after battling injuries.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)