Phil Ofosu-Ayeh scores first-ever goal for Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig
Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh scored his first ever goal for Eintracht Braunschweig on Friday as the German Bundesliga II side drew 1-1 at home with Erzgebirge Aue.
The 25-year-old right back gave his side the lead on ten minutes at the Eintracht-Stadion.
But Dima Nazarov scored the equalizing goal with spot-kick in the 57th minute.
Ofosu-Ayeh was making his tenth league appearance for Eintracht Braunschweig after battling injuries.