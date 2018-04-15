Phil Ofosu-Ayeh's Wolverhampton promoted to Premier League after six-year absence

Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh will have the opportunity to play in the English Premier League next season after his side Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a return to the top flight after a six-year absence.

Promotion was clinched by the runway League Championship leader without playing, thanks to Fulham conceding a stoppage-time goal to draw with Brentford 1-1 on Saturday.

Wolves players watched the game on television and were filmed anxiously watching the closing seconds before embracing in celebrations.

Wolves have occupied top spot since October and achieved promotion with four games to spare. Attention will now turn to clinching the title, with Wolves nine points ahead of second-place Cardiff.

But unfortunately, they have done it largely without Ofosu-Ayeh who due to injury has not featured for Wolves this season.

The 26-year-old has been capped once by the senior national team, Black Stars.

