Philanthropists replace faulty borehole pump at the Golden City Park

Two philanthropists Messrs Atta Sampson and Nana Ansah have replaced the faulty borehole pump at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

This will help the custodians to get adequate water supply to maintain the pitch and not rely on the rains.

Chairman of the Berekum Juvenile Football Committee and Berekum Chelsea Randolph Stephen Armah made the appeal to the two gentleman during a youth tournament.

Sampson and Ansah were both in the country for the Club Brugge Youth Soccer Champioship -2017 which was held at Berekum Golden City Park on 24th- 27th April 2017.

The picture above is Nana Ansah (in white) with Atta Sampson (in navy blue) presenting a set of jersey to the Sunyani municipal team for winning the Under 17.

The Under 15 tournament was won by Techiman Municipal team.

