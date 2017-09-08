Phoenix Rising coach Patrice Cateron laments on Gladson Awako's miss Orange County stalemate

Phoenix Rising coach Patrice Cateron says he's heartbroken over Gladson Awako's late miss in their goalless draw with Orange County.

Awako joined the American lower-tier side earlier this week and made his bow as a second half substitute in their 0-0 home draw against Orange County in the United Soccer League on Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old replaced Chris Cortez in the 60th minute and had a clear cut chance to fire the side to victory but he fluffed his effort.

In the aftermath of the match, Cateron, expressed his disappointment with the midfielder's profligacy but says there's more room for improvement.

“I’m just sad he couldn’t score his amazing opportunity. It would have been fantastic to play just 15 or 20minutes, and to score like he could have done. But, we are going to keep on working this way and try to have the best possible result,” Cateron said.

The former Heart of Lions midfielder worked with Pateron during his time at Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

