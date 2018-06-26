Phoenix Rising midfielder Gladson Awako open to Patrice Carteron reunion at Al Ahly

Phoenix Rising midfielder Gladson Awako has left his options open amid reports of interest from Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Awako joined the American second-tier outfit as a free agent from Congolese giants Tout Puissant Mazembe.

The 27-year-old has become one of the key figures in side, making 8 appearances to help the club to 2nd position in the Western Conference of the ongoing American United Soccer League.

But reports emerged last week that the former Ghana youth international could be heading to Egypt to sign for Al Ahly on the request of coach Patrice Carteron.

New Al Ahly boss is a huge admirer of the player and thinks he would be a valuable addition to the squad having had two spells with him in TP Mazembe and Rising Phoenix.

"It won't surprise me if our former head coach Patrice Carteron calls us to join him at his current team club because we have been with him for so long and we are now like father and son,” Awako told Happy FM.

“I will not be surprised if he asks in hand of me or Solomon Asante because of the kind of relationship that exit between us.”

"All the same we are still concentrating and we’re still working hard here in Phoenix Raising FC so that if in future he will need us we will be able to get strength to work perfectly for him hence we’ll not be surprised at all in case he comes calling for our services."