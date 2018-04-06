Phoenix Rising winger Solomon Asante named in USL Team of the Week

Phoenix Rising winger Solomon Asante has been named in the American United Soccer League Team of the Week following his impressive start to the campaign.

This is the second time Asante has been recognized by the league after hitting the back of the net for the third consecutive times in their 1-0 win over Reno 1869 last weekend.

The 28-year-old drew a foul inside the box during stoppage time and then converted the subsequent penalty kick to ensure three points.

He was an honorable mention pick after Week 1 of the season. This is also the third consecutive week a Phoenix Rising player has been recognized by the league.

He joined Phoenix Rising at the start of the season as a free agent after ending his four-year stay with Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

