PHOTO evidence proves Godfred Saka free-kick crossed the line in win at Elmina Sharks

A released photo appears to have vindicated referee JA Amenya and his assistant one Philip Darko for the goal awarded Aduana Stars in their 1-0 win at Elmina Sharks.

Godfred Saka's free-kick is being disputed not to have crossed the line at the Paa Kwesi Nduom Sports Complex.

Fans went berserk and protested vehemently with some accussing the match officials of bias officiating.

Elmina Sharks were making their Ghana Premier League debut but were handed a huge blow in front of their home fans.

Watch the massive crowd file out from the P K Nduom Stadium after the final whistle:

