PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: Ghanasoccernet.com reveals Bursaspor €1.6m offer for Asamoah Gyan

Ghanasoccernet.com will today reveal the full €1.6m offer from Turkish side Bursaspor to Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan and it is NOT €200,000 as widely reported by the Ghanaian media.

The offer sees Bursaspor tabling only €30,000-a-week.

The offer will see the Black Stars captain earning an annual salary of €1.6m.

This represents about 84% reduction in the Ghana superstar's salary after earning about $12m per year with Chinese side SIPG for the past three years.

Gyan is likely to turn down the offer as there are plenty clubs in Turkey and the UAE who are keen on signing the Ghana star to boost their squad ahead of the start of the new season.

English sides as well as clubs in France and high-paying Mexican league have also expressed interest in the multi-talented attacker.

Ghanaian news outfits widely reported that Gyan has been offered €200,000 but the offer letter exclusively seen by Ghanasoccernet.com is far below what was truly offer by the Turkish side.

The offer made by Bursaspor Head of Football Huseyin Gedik shows that the Turks are willing to offer the Ghana star a three-year contract.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)