PHOTO: Ghana’s Frank Acheampong meets West Ham United star Cheikhou Kouyate

In-form Ghana and Anderlecht star Frank Acheampong shared a picture of himself and Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate moments after the game against Club Brugge.

The Ghanaian has enjoyed a tremendous season where he played against the likes of Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League quarter final stage.

Acheampong has played in 27 league games and scored two league goals this season.

Kouyate himself has been a key feature in West Ham United’s season where they have struggled for consistency in the English Premier League.

The Senegal star played 154 games for Anderlecht between 2004-2008 before joining West Ham United.

