Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

PHOTO: Sulley Muniru reveals his 'monster' decorated vehicle in Romania

Published on: 10 February 2017
Muniru Sulley

Steaua Bucuresti star Muniru Sulley has outdoored the 'monster' car used at his base in Romania. 

After training on Thursday, the 24-year-old Tweeted a photo via his handle.

The midfielder, who is the younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter Milan star, has shown enough evidence that he loves cars.

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations