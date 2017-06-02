PHOTOS: 17 Black Stars players step up gear with second day of training

Head coach Kwesi Appiah held his second training session on Thursday with 17 Black Stars players present at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 17 was an increase in the number that trained on the first day with VfB Stuttgart midfielder Ebenezer Ofori joining.

The session was Appiah’s second with the Black Stars ahead of his first competitive game, an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia scheduled for Sunday, June 11 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

And it lasted for about two hours.

Photos below

Photos By: Daniel Boifio Jr.

