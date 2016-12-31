PHOTOS: 25 players train on day three as Black Stars step up AFCON preparations

Black Stars coach Avram Grant held his third training session with the players on Friday at the St. Aquinas School Park ahead 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Grant supervised 25 players - an improved number to the 23 that trained on the second day - as the team stepped up preparations.

Egypt based Nana Poku and striker Joseph Attamah Larweh who plies his trade in Turkey were the new additions to the team.

However, key members captain Asamoah Gyan, John Boye, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daniel Amartey, Adam Kwarasey, Christian Atsu, Andre and his brother Jordan Ayew who are expected to make the final squad did not show up.

List of players at training on Friday

Fauta Dauda 16

Razak Braimah 1

Richard Ofori 12

Lawrence ATI-ZIGI 30

Afriyie Acquah 6

Agyemang Badu 8

Jonathan Mensah 4

Harrison Afful 23

Majeed Warris 14

Rashid Sumaila 5

Edwin Gyimah 19

Mubarak Wakaso 11

Frank Acheampong 25

Samuel Tetteh 10

Nuru Sulley 18

Ebenezer Asiffuah

David Accam 20

Ebenezer Ofori 15

Latif Blessing 7

Raphael Dwamena 9

Godsway Dunyo 3

BernardTekpertey 2

Baba Rahman 17

Attamah Laweh

Nana Poku 24

By: Daniel Boifio Jr

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)