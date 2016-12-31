PHOTOS: 25 players train on day three as Black Stars step up AFCON preparations
Black Stars coach Avram Grant held his third training session with the players on Friday at the St. Aquinas School Park ahead 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
Grant supervised 25 players - an improved number to the 23 that trained on the second day - as the team stepped up preparations.
Egypt based Nana Poku and striker Joseph Attamah Larweh who plies his trade in Turkey were the new additions to the team.
However, key members captain Asamoah Gyan, John Boye, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daniel Amartey, Adam Kwarasey, Christian Atsu, Andre and his brother Jordan Ayew who are expected to make the final squad did not show up.
List of players at training on Friday
Fauta Dauda 16
Razak Braimah 1
Richard Ofori 12
Lawrence ATI-ZIGI 30
Afriyie Acquah 6
Agyemang Badu 8
Jonathan Mensah 4
Harrison Afful 23
Majeed Warris 14
Rashid Sumaila 5
Edwin Gyimah 19
Mubarak Wakaso 11
Frank Acheampong 25
Samuel Tetteh 10
Nuru Sulley 18
Ebenezer Asiffuah
David Accam 20
Ebenezer Ofori 15
Latif Blessing 7
Raphael Dwamena 9
Godsway Dunyo 3
BernardTekpertey 2
Baba Rahman 17
Attamah Laweh
Nana Poku 24
By: Daniel Boifio Jr