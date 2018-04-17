PHOTOS: Aduana Stars hold final training session ahead of Fosa Juniors clash

Aduana Stars held their last training session at the Majunga Stadium on Tuesday, March 17, ahead of the second leg clash of the CAF Confederation Cup clash against Malagasy side Fosa Juniors on Wednesday.

The Dormaa-based outfit trained at the match venue prior to tomorrow's game.

The Ghana Premier League champions left the shores of Ghana for Madagascar last Sunday.

The Fire Boys won the first leg 6-1. The winner of the two legs will make it to the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

