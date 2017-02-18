Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko leave to face Berekum Chelsea determined to break jinx against

Published on: 18 February 2017
Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko left Kumasi on Saturday morning to Berekum to face Chelsea in a Ghana Premier League Week Two fixture. 

The Porcupine Warriors are determined to break the jinx at the Golden City Park where they have been without a win in almost a decade.

Apart from the two wins Kotoko had over them in their first two seasons at the Sunyani Coronation Park, every other match between the two sides at the Park have either ended in defeat or a draw for Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko players

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations