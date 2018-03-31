Photos: Black Queens train in Nagasaki ahead of Japan friendly

Black Queens of Ghana have stepped up preparations in Nagasaki ahead of their friendly meeting with Japan's female national team at the Transcosmos Stadium on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 1 pm which is 4 am in Ghana time.

The two teams will vie for the 2018 MS & AD Cup at the Nagasaki Stadium.

Ghana are using the friendly to sharpen their arsenals for the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations this November as hosts.

In October last year, the Black Queens were walloped 8-0 by France in a friendly.

But recovered to win the maiden WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast last month.

Photos credit: Akosua Addai Amoo

