PHOTOS: Black Starlets complete first training in Port Gentil ahead of AFCON U-17 opening match

Black Starlets have started training in Gabon ahead of their opening match at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

The U-17 team trained at their base in Port Gentil to ready themselves for their first match against Cameroon.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin put his squad through their paces with all 23 players involved.

The Starlets have been drawn in Group A alongside host nation Gabon, Cameroon and Guinea. Their second assignment after Cameroon will be Gabon before Guinea.

