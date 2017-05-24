PHOTOS: Black Stars B wrap up preparations ahead of Benin friendly tomorrow

Ghana's home-based Black Stars wrapped up preparations at their Prampram base on Wednesday afternoon ahead of an international friendly clash with the Local Squirrels of Benin.

Coach Kwasi Appiah and his two assistants were all available with goalkeepers trainer Richard Olele Kingston during the final training session of the side.

The team was not taken through top much rigorous exercises as they face their opponents in less than 24 hours but dwelled much on shooting, crossing and set pieces in their last exercise for the week.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)