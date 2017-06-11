Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Photos: Black Stars final training session ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia

Published on: 11 June 2017
Captain Asamoah Gyan

The Black Stars players were involved in their final training at the Baba Yara stadium sports stadium yesterday ahead of their 2019 Africa cup of Nations Group F opener against Ethiopia.  

Head coach Kwesi Appiah supervised the training with 27 players, who accepted the invitation, taking part in the exercise.

Ghana will be seeking a perfect start to their campaign against the Ethiopians at the same venue.

18814336_1489557517772955_7421797349257294852_n

19029615_1489540427774664_5202489129020841169_n

19105631_1489535287775178_2343337588143082698_n

19059822_1489535444441829_6175559699102303827_n

18951301_1489535337775173_6729331027048590804_n

19105692_1489535121108528_1114601200356626827_n

Photos By: Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations