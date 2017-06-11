Photos: Black Stars final training session ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia
The Black Stars players were involved in their final training at the Baba Yara stadium sports stadium yesterday ahead of their 2019 Africa cup of Nations Group F opener against Ethiopia.
Head coach Kwesi Appiah supervised the training with 27 players, who accepted the invitation, taking part in the exercise.
Ghana will be seeking a perfect start to their campaign against the Ethiopians at the same venue.
Photos By: Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh