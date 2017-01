Andre Ayew scored from the spot as listless Ghana produced a nervy and uninspired 1-0 win over Uganda in their opening 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D opener in Port-Gentil on Tuesday.

The Ghanaians managed to stay afloat after a spirited second half display from the Cranes.

Black Stars next game is on Thursday against Mali.

Photos credit: Images Image

