PHOTOS: Black Stars visit Asantehene ahead of Ethiopia clash

The Black Stars paid a courtesy call on powerful Ashanti king Otumfuor Osei Tutu II ahead of their 2019 Africa cup of Nations qualifier against minnows Ethiopia on Sunday.

The senior national team have made it a ritual to visit the Manhyia palace anytime they opt to play in Kumasi and they did so again on Friday, much to the delight of the King.

The visit to the Asantehene was to seek his blessing for the match as the team hopes to get their campaign off to a flyer under coach Kwesi Appiah, who is taking charge of his second stint.

The Black Stars were accompanied by deputy sports minister Pius Hadzide and powerful Ghana FA delegation led by President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)