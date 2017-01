Burkina Faso fought back to secure a 1-1 draw with Cameroon in a pulsating Group A contest on the opening day of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon took the lead on 35 minutes when captain Benjamin Moukandjo superbly curled a free-kick into the left corner but defender Issofou Dayo headed in from close range to ensure Stallions did not get off to a losing start.

