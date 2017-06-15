PHOTOS: Calcio Trade Ball 2017 in Accra

It was a night of glamour and elegance at the 2017 Calcio Trade Ball on Tuesday night in Accra.

The second edition of the football bilateral trade event between Ghana and Italy was held at the residence of the Italian Ambassador Giovanni Favilli.

Legends Abedi Pele, who played for Torino, Stephen Appiah, Mohammed Gargo, Ahmed Barusso and Augustine Arhinful were present.

The current generation of stars and emerging prospects including Kwadwo Asamoah, Isaac Cofie, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Afriyie Acquah and Godfred Donsah showed up.

Others in attendance were David Appiah, Daniel Kofi Agyei, Almiyaw Salifu, Patrick Asmah and Nii Nortey Ashong.

The programme was lit up with muscial performance dynamic star Worlasi.

Awards were handed to Asamoah Gyan who picked up the headline CTB Order of the Star award.

