PHOTOS: Dauda Mohammed joins Anderlecht; starts training immediately

The long awaited deal between Begian giants Anderlecht and Ghana U20 star Dauda Mohammed has finally come to an end as the talented striker has signed a four and a half year deal with the Royal Club at an undisclosed fee.

But according to reports in the local media Kotoko accepted a $450,000 offer from Anderlecht for Mohammed as the player left the shores of Ghana for Belgian last week.

The player finally put pen to paper on Monday and has since started training with the Belgian topflight side.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)