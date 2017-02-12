Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
PHOTOS: Ebenezer Ofori and agent Alex Ackumey watch Stuttgart win at home in league match

Published on: 12 February 2017
Ebenezer Ofori, Alex Ackumey and Hans Nunoo Sarpei.

New signing Ebenezer Ofori watched Stuttgart beat Sandhausen 2-1 on Sunday in a Bundesliga II match at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena.

The Ghana international was in the company of his agent Alex Asante and compatriot Hans Nunoo Sarpei who plays for the club.

Stuttgart's Director of Operations Joachim Cast was there to assist the talented midfielder.

Ofori should be available for selection next Friday against Heidenheim

Stuttgart lead the Bundesliga II table with a five point lead.

