PHOTOS: Ebenezer Ofori celebrates promotion and Bundesliga II title with Stuttgart

Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori won his first career silverware abroad as Stuttgart won the German Bundesliga II title on Sunday with two points.

Ofori was a second half substitute as they thrashed Würzburger Kickers 4-0 at home to shrug off the challenge from Hannover 96.

The 21-year-old made nine appearances after joining the club in February on his return from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ofori is expected to play a key role at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena next season in the Bundesliga.

