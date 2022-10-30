PHOTOS: Ghana FA holds dinner for Football legends

As part of Ghana FA pre-World Cup activities for the Black Stars, a dinner was held for Ghanaian football legends and some former players of the national team at the Event Centre in East Legon.

In attendance for the Legends dinner were Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku, Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, FA Vice President Mark Addo, and Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Kwesi Agyemang.

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), was represented by President Samuel Osei Kuffuor and General Secretary Anthony Baffoe.

John Painstil, Derek Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, Augustine Arhinful, Awuku Issaka, Jerry Akaminko, Isaac Vorsah, Richard Kingston, Kwame Ayew, Rev. Osei Kofi, Edward Ansah, Sam Johnson, Laryea Kingson, Yaw Acheampong, Peter Ofori Quaye, Maxwell Konadu, Emmanuel Armah Senegal, and Ntow Gyan also joined the Ghana FA boss for the dinner.

Below are pictures from the dinner held on Saturday night.