Photos: Ghana U-17 players thrill fans, donate 1000 cedis to Mamprobi-based select side

Eight Ghana U-17 players on Monday thrilled fans in Mamprobi when they engaged a select side in a friendly.

Defender Najeeb Yakubu put together the friendly which took place at the Atekwasi Park in Mamprobi.

And he was privilege to have team mates, Sulley Ibrahim, Rashid Alhassan, Mensah Edmund, Aziz Kwame, Isaac Antah, Michael Acquaye and skipper Eric Ayiah to take part in the game.

The match did not fail to live up to the expectation of supporters who throng the venue as fou goal hero at the just ended U-17 tournament in Gabon Eric Ayiah scored a brace to secure 2-0 victory for the Starlets players.

After the game, the U-17 players donated 1,000 cedis to the select side.

By: Daniel Boifio Jr.

