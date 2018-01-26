PHOTOS: Ghana winger Thomas Abbey begins training with Ismaily FC

Ghana winger Thomas Abbey has commenced training with Egyptian side Ismaily FC after being unveiled on Wednesday.

The former Hearts of Oak skipper completed a switch to the Egyptian giants last Wednesday as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the Phobians.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a superlative season with Hearts of Oak last season, scoring 13 goals in 28 matches to help the side finish 3rd on the league log.

Abbey played an instrumental role for the Black Stars B in their 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations triumph.

He is expected to be make his debut for the side when they play as guests to league leaders Al Ahly at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

