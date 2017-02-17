PHOTOS: Ghanaian side Bechem United arrive in Algeria for MC Algiers Confederations Cup clash

Ghana FA Cup champions Bechem United have arrived in Algeria for the second leg of the CAF Confederations Cup clash with Algeria league leaders MC Algiers.

The Ghanaian side are approaching the second leg of the clash with a narrow 2-1 home win over the Algerians a week ago at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bechem United will have to score and defend well in Algeria to secure qualification to the next stage of the competition.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

