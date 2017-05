The trio of Frank Acheampong, Emmanuel Sowah and Dennis Appiah enjoyed a stellar afternoon after their Anderlecht side was crowned champions in Belgium over the weekend.

Acheampong ensured he ended the season with five goals to his credit.

Anderlecht won the Championship in midweek and will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you pictures of their triumph:

