PHOTOS: Ghana’s Black Starlets arrive to a hero’s welcome after U-17 heroics

Published on: 30 May 2017
A high profile delegation led by the president of the Ghana Football Association and head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah were all at the airport to welcome the Starlets.

Ghana, Mali, Guinea and Niger will represent Africa in the tournament after they made it to the semi-finals of the African Championships in Gabon.

Though there were visible disappointments that they failed to win the trophy fans showed their appreciation by coming out in their numbers to meet the team.

