PHOTOS: Ghana's Kevin Prince Boateng enjoys family holiday in Ibiza

Published on: 4 hours ago
Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has taken his family to holiday in Ibiza following Ghana's failure to make it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 31-year-old was spotted with a new platinum blonde hairstyle, looking relaxed on the beach in Spain where he is taking a break with wife Melissa Satta.

The couple also brought with them their son, the little Maddox, who has just turned 4 years old.

The Germany-born Ghana and his Italian wife have been happily married since June, 2016.

