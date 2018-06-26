PHOTOS: Ghana's Kevin Prince Boateng enjoys family holiday in Ibiza

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has taken his family to holiday in Ibiza following Ghana's failure to make it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 31-year-old was spotted with a new platinum blonde hairstyle, looking relaxed on the beach in Spain where he is taking a break with wife Melissa Satta.

The couple also brought with them their son, the little Maddox, who has just turned 4 years old.

The Germany-born Ghana and his Italian wife have been happily married since June, 2016.

Check the pictures below: