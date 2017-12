Hearts of Oak won the Ghana at 60 anniversary cup match on Sunday following a 0-0 draw game in Kumasi with Asante Kotoko.

Having won the first leg 3-1 in Accra back in May, the Phobians were handed the trophy after the two-legged assignment.

Captain Inusah Musah lifted the trophy at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Watch photos of what transpired on Sunday in Kumasi:

