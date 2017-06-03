PHOTOS: Kwadwo Asamoah and Juventus train in Cardiff for Champions League final

Kwadwo Asamoah and his Juventus teammates took to the pitch at the Principality Stadium on Friday afternoon to undergo one final training session before facing Real Madrid

They looked to be in fine form as they were put through their paces on the hallowed turf.

Juventus have conceded just three goals on their journey to the final and are the only team unbeaten in the competition.

But Real Madrid remain favourites as Zinedine Zidane’s side look to secure their 12th European Cup.

