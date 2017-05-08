PHOTOS: Kwesi Nyantakyi and new CAF leadership at first Ex.Co meeting in Bahrain

Ghana FA capo Kwesi Nyantakyi among the new leadership of African football after his appointment today as CAF 1st vice president.

Nyantakyi joined new CAF president Dr Ahmad and Costant Omari, the second vice president.

He has been rewarded for the major role he played in Ahmad's shocking triumph over the long-serving Hayatou.

Nyantakyi, who is a CAF Executive Committee and FIFA Council member, is said to be the trusted man of the Malagasy as he masterminded the election victory for Ahmad in Ethiopia last month.

