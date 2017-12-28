PHOTOS: Magnanimous Rashid Sumaila donates to Akanful Children's home

Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila today donated assorted items worth thousands of cedis to Akanful Children's home in Cape Coast.

The items comprised bags of rice, sugar, loaves of bread, cartons of milk, second hand clothing, variety of soap and detergents and a quantity of toilet rolls.

He intimated that he will continue supporting and visiting the children's home anytime he is in Ghana.

Officials of the facility thanked the Al Qadsia defender for the gesture and promised to put the items to good use and urged others to replicate his kind gesture by supporting the home.

A useful exercise, it will go a long way to help the facility which depends on such gestures from the public to survive.

Sumaila, who has had a remarkable season with the Kuwaiti outfit is in the country for a short break after the end the first round of league.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)