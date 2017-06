Medeama have joined deputy captain Samuel Adade to observe the one-week passing of his late father.

The club's indefatigable Chief Executive James Essilfie led a delegation from the club to pay respect to the late John Kwabena Ackonnor.

He will be buried on Thursday June 22 at his home-town of Senya-Beraku in the Central region.

Adade has been a key cog of the side since he joined from King Faisal.

