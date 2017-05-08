Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
PHOTOS: Richard Kingson makes presentation at first CAF Goalkeeping Instructors Course

Published on: 08 May 2017
Richard Kingson doing a presentation at first CAF Goalkeeping Instructors course in Cameroon

Richard Kingson is in Cameroon for the first ever CAF Goalkeeping Instructors Course to prepare him for the Black Stars job.

The former Wigan and Blackpool gloves man attended the course alongside countryman Cudjoe Addo who is Goalkeepers trainer for Mauritius national team.

Addo is a former Ghana Premier League goalkeeper for Liberty and Power FC and is the immediate past goalkeepers trainer for the Black Queens.

The four-day programme started on Friday and will end today 08 May.

