PHOTOS: Spanish side CD Toledo sign Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Amado

Former Ghana youth midfielder Mohammed Amado has joined Spanish Segunda division side CD Toledo on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old officially put pen to paper on a two-year deal on Thursday from AD Alcorcon despite attracting interest from Real Murcia, Leganes and Real Mallorca.

Amado, who was part of the 2016 Ghana Black Satellite squad, attracted the attention of Los Alfareros with his eye-catching display for Wa All Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)