PHOTOS: Torino star Afriyie Acquah reports for Black Stars training with son Lamar

Torino star Afriyie Acquah reported for Black Stars training on Thursday with his four-year-old son.

Lamar Acquah was spotted with his dad at the parking lot of the Accra Sports Stadium and entered the dressing room with him.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Lamar was born in Holland to a Ghanaian-dutch lady.

Acquah's family life has been a subject of public scrutiny after a fractious relationship with his socialite ex-wife Amanda.

The midfielder turned his season around at the back end where he fought his way back into the Torino starting line-up.

He made 13 Serie A appearances and scored two goals.

