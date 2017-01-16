Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
PHOTOS: Uganda wrap up preparations ahead of Ghana clash

Published on: 16 January 2017

Ghana’s group opponent Uganda wrapped up their preparations today ahead of the 2017 Afcon clash with the Black Stars on Tuesday at the Victor Vacher Stadium.

All players trained ahead of the clash including first choice goalie Denis Onyango who suffered a slight injury earlier.

Uganda will be meeting the Black Stars for the fourth time since 2014 with The Cranes winning one and two draw in their earlier three meetings.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • hayford says:
    January 16, 2017 10:59 pm
    Instead of telling us how team Ghana is farering You are telling us about uganda who cares.?
  • Bb says:
    January 16, 2017 11:18 pm
    Herh!! The way the Uganda team dey brag self dey bore me kuraaaa..... Tomorrow black stars go gv them 3. Them think say dey Kampala, siasem.

