PHOTOS: Uganda wrap up preparations ahead of Ghana clash

Ghana’s group opponent Uganda wrapped up their preparations today ahead of the 2017 Afcon clash with the Black Stars on Tuesday at the Victor Vacher Stadium.

All players trained ahead of the clash including first choice goalie Denis Onyango who suffered a slight injury earlier.

Uganda will be meeting the Black Stars for the fourth time since 2014 with The Cranes winning one and two draw in their earlier three meetings.

