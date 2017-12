Aduana Stars have completed the re-signing of striker Yahaya Mohammed on a two-year deal, the club have announced.

As the Ghana Premier League champions, the Fire Boys look to augment their squad for the 2018 CAF Champions League and a league title defence hence the signing of the former OGC Nice forward.

Mohammed is joining Aduana Stars for a second after leaving them for Azam FC in Tanzania two seasons ago.

