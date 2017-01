Asante kotoko are expected to announce the signing of Yakubu Mohammed, Awudu Nafiu and Abass Mohammed by the close of the week after the trio completed their medicals.

The club's official website reported the former Raja Casablanca player had his medical examination at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Two other players Abbas Mohammed and Awudu Nafiu had their medicals.

