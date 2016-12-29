PHOTO: Ghana coach Avram Grant mobbed by fans at first training session ahead of AFCON 2017

Ghanaian fans who have waited weeks to see their head coach again after the 2-0 defeat to Egypt could not hide their delight after he turned up for training on Wednesday.

Grant is taking the Black Stars to the Africa Cup of Nations in what is seen as his final assignment with the Black Stars.

Despite a frosty relationship with the FA in recent times some fans had only love for him when he showed up at the Aquinas School Park.

