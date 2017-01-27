Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Pictures: Black Stars leave Port Gentil for Oyem ahead of quarter final clash against DR Congo

Published on: 27 January 2017
The Black Stars have finally left Port Gentil for Oyem where they will be playing DR Congo in the quarter final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars were originally scheduled to leave Port Gentil on Thursday evening for Oyem and have enough preparations before the game on Sunday.

But the team was forced to spend the night in Port Gentil due to delay in the flight arranged by CAF.

They will attempt to travel again today as they seek to arrive in Oyem in good time for their match against the Congolese.

By Rahman Osman 

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

