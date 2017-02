President of FIFA Gianni Infantino paid a visit to Ghana on Monday where he held a closed door meeting with the President of the republic Nana Akufo-Addo.

He also took time to meet the President of the Ghana Football Association, the executive committee of the GFA and some members of the Ghanaian media.

GHANAsoccernet.com was at the airport to bring you pictures of his arrival during the august visit.

