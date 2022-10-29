GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

PICTURES: Ghana FA organizes “Walk With The Legends” for ex-footballers ahead of World Cup

Published on: 29 October 2022
PICTURES: Ghana FA organizes “Walk With The Legends” for ex-footballers ahead of World Cup

 

As part of activities to mark Ghana’s participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Ghana FA organized a health walk dubbed “Walk with the Legends”.

The event saw in attendance the Minister for Youth and Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif,the Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo and members of the Executive Council, the PFAG and other officials take part in event.

Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan was present for the walk which started at Ayi-Mensah and ended at Aburi.

Some former Ghana internationals such as Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu, Isaac Vorsah, Haminu Dramani, Derek Boateng, John Paintsil, Prince Tagoe, Yaw Acheampong, Anthony Baffoe also attended the walk.

The Walk with the Legends mark up the Ghana FA’s activities ahead of the World Cup.

Ghana is in Group H of the tournament where they will come up against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Coach Otto Addo has submitted his 55-man provisional squad to FIFA.

The Dortmund trainer will name his final 26-man squad on November 10,2022.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more