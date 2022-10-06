Pitso Mosimane off to a poor start in Saudi Arabia

Pitso Mosimane, a highly regarded South African coach, drew his first match in charge of Al-Ahli, a Saudi Arabian second-tier team.

Mosimane, a three-time CAF Champions League champion, recently moved to Saudi Arabia after being fired by African giants Al Ahly, and his era has not begun as planned.

Al-Ahli were held to a 1-1 draw by ninth-placed Jeddah SC in a Jeddah derby game on Wednesday night at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium after taking the lead after 26 minutes on a goal by right winger Haitham Asiri.

Midfielder Al Baraa Baazeem equalised for Jeddah in the 58th minute in a game that was officially an away fixture for Ahli but played at a venue shared by the two clubs.

With nine points from six games, Al-Ahli maintain seventh place in the 18-team Yelo League.

Next week, they will look to get back on track at home against Najran SC, who are currently in 17th place.

Mosimane has embarked on his first journey outside of African football after two successful years coaching Al Ahly, where he won back-to-back Champions League titles.

He signed a two-year contract with Al-Ahli just over two weeks ago, and his main task is to return one of Saudi Arabia's biggest clubs to the Pro League after their shock first-ever relegation to the second tier last season.