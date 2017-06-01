Pius Hadzide: Italy ambassador to Ghana apologizes to Sulley Muntari after racist abuse

Italian ambassador to Ghana Giovanni Favilli has rendered an apology to Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari for the racial abuse he suffered against Cagliari in the Italian top-flight league, according to the deputy sports minister Pius Hadzide.

The Ghanaian midfielder suffered racial chants from Cagliari fans whilst playing for Pescara in the Italian Serie A.

The 32-year-old was shown a yellow card and handed a one-match ban for dissident after walking off the field to express his dissatisfaction about the supposed verbal assault on him by the home supporters.

However, the decision was subsequently reversed after pressure from anti-racism groups such as KICK IT OUT and the United Nations.

“We always stand by our players, we care for them that’s why we took the Sulley Muntari issue on very strongly. The Sports Ministry took up the case and did a lot of work underground to fight his case when he was banned for standing up to his rights,” Hon. Hadzide revealed on Accra based radio station, Asempa FM.

“That’s why the Italian amabassador came to apologise to the Minister for what happened to Muntari. When we met him yesterday he wasted no time on speaking about the issue and reiterated that racism must stop everywhere,” the deputy Sports Minister added.

The former Inter Milan and AC Milan ace gained massive support for his actions and the ambassador of Italy to Ghana added his voice indicating racism must stop.

